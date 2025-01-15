SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,434,000. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 335,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 198,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

