SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $799,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,870,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $281.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.43 and a 200-day moving average of $286.83. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

