Stock Traders Buy High Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 169,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 105,605 call options.

NYSEARCA:ASHR remained flat at $25.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,160,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 135.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,687.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

