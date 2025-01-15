StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.79 on Monday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

