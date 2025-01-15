Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

