Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Sells $45,299.10 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $45,299.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,322.21. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 402,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,359. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

