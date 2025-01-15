Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. 30,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.