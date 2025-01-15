Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $502.99 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.21 and its 200-day moving average is $527.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

