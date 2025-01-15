TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Tarica sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $54,858.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,599 shares of company stock worth $124,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 27,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,491. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

