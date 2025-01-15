Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in December

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,542. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

