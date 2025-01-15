Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in December

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,542. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.
About Techtronic Industries
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Techtronic Industries
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.