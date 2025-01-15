Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. 7,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728. Temenos has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $103.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

