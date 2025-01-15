Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. 7,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728. Temenos has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $103.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.
About Temenos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.