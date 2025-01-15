Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in December

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.