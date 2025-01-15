The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Greenfield Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

