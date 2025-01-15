ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 45,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,142. The trade was a 58.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $97,545.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439.66. This trade represents a 99.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 214,797 shares of company stock valued at $264,905 and sold 101,277 shares valued at $179,808. Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 76,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

