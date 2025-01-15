Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.49 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

