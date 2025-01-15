Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 331,539 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 79,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,187,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.79.

Shares of UNH opened at $543.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

