TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.98 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £962,370.00, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.11.

About TMT Investments

Admitted to AIM in 2010, TMT Investments Plc manages a global investment portfolio of over 50 tech companies focused primarily on Big Data/Cloud, SaaS (software-as-a-service), Mobility, and FinTech and representing net assets of US$208 million at end December 2023. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation.

