Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 32,417,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 8,085,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £280,833.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Stories

