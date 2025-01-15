TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,205,000 after buying an additional 2,840,800 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,456,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

