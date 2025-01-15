Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

