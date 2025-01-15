Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at $28,488,050. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

