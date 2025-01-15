Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
