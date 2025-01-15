Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

