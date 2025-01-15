Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $1,595,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,099,433 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.