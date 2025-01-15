Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
A number of research firms recently commented on UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of UGP opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
