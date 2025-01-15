Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 75.3% in December

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:UATG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 1,128,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,827. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.