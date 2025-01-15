Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 75.3% in December

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:UATG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 1,128,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,827. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

