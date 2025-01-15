UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 298,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. UniCredit has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $23.44.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.