uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

uniQure Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 1,022,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

