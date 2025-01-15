United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 148.7% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. 257,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

