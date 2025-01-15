Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the December 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

ULY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 226,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.22. Urgent.ly has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.25 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

