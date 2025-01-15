US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 713.3% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,525,000.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

OBIL stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

