VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 112.5% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

About VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

