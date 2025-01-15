VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 112.5% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
