Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,235,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.86 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.