Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,039,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 928,509 shares.The stock last traded at $103.75 and had previously closed at $101.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.