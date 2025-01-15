Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,039,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 928,509 shares.The stock last traded at $103.75 and had previously closed at $101.76.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- What Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Results Reveal About the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.