Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $140,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,522,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

