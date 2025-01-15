Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.53 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 5718793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.