Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $233.43 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.