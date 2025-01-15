Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Purchases £150.42 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($183.64).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Vanquis Banking Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 48 ($0.59). 4,016,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,936. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 37.40 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.98. The company has a market cap of £123.11 million, a PE ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

