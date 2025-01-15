Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,548,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 388,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

