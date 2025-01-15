Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 212,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 93,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Walker River Resources Trading Down 20.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

