Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 154,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 87,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

