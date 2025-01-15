WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

