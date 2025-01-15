Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 517,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 235,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

