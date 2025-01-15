Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 27.8% – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) was up 27.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 598,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 247,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 27.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$17.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
