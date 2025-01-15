Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 27.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 598,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 247,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 27.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

