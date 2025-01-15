What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for CVE:CNL FY2024 Earnings?

Collective Mining Ltd. (CVE:CNL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collective Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Collective Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Collective Mining Price Performance

Collective Mining stock opened at C$6.25 on Monday. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.