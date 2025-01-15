What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Intuit FY2025 Earnings?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski expects that the software maker will post earnings of $14.18 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Intuit’s FY2026 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $623.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $649.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total transaction of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,304,518.24. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

