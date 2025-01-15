What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:TWM FY2024 Earnings?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

TWM opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

