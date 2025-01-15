Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 242,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of WHLR stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $190.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
