Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as low as $2.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 235,327 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

