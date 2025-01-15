WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 42,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,863. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.