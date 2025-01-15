WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 42,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,863. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 340.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

