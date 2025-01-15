Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $154,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $3,227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

